Tumbling into town

Boy George and Culture Club at Fraze



Boy George: Still stylin’ after all these years.

By Allyson B. Crawford

“It’s very exciting for us to get a date out there for new music. It’s been a few years, making this record. It’s finally coming out,” George Alan O’Dowd tells The Dayton City Paper. You might know him better as Boy George, the glittery frontman of Culture Club.

After stops and starts, Culture Club will release Life on October 26. It will be the band’s first new album in about two decades.

Boy George says he’s “very happy” with the band’s new record. Originally called Tribes, Culture Club headed back into the studio to re-work and re-record several tracks. That is an expensive change and one most bands would not consider. Culture Club is not most bands.

“I’m really happy with the new writing. It feels more present,” explains Boy George.

“We chose a few of the older songs and re-recorded them. We wanted to approach them with the attitude we have now, versus what they were.”

Music trends change more quickly thanks to technology and bands must adapt to the relentless speed of modern marketing. Touring off and on during the last few years also gave Culture Club the chance to perform new tracks for audiences. The band was able to gauge reaction and tweak the songs during the new recording process. Sometimes the result was completely different than the original intent.

“We have a song called ‘Runaway Train’ and it was literally country-western and now is completely soulful,” marvels George. “At first I wasn’t sure what I felt about it and now I’m like, ‘Why didn’t we do it that way in the first place?’”

Culture Club is known for having an eclectic sound. The group is unabashedly pop and has the hits to back it up but there is complexity within the group’s songs as well. The bubblegum label would never stick with this British quartet. Some of that sound came from the member’s own tastes in music and was a product of the video eighties.

“Back in the day when we had MTV, there was no real reason to tour, you just put out these videos,” Boy George remembers. “Now live music has become the thing to do. I like that. I find that very exciting. When [videos] first came about, it was exciting. Now I think it’s less interesting because there is so much visual manipulation in the world. With the Internet. Netflix. Television. You remember the first time you saw one of Michael Jackson’s million dollar videos. You were like ‘Wow!’ Now there’s just so much stimulation we’re not as excited by videos.”

Boy George laments the Internet has made people harder to impress, period. There is voyeurism in the everyday now.

“Because of the Internet—and the access we have to every single part of people’s lives—people want to have a different relationship with you now. In the ’80s, there was a distance. Now people want to know everything. They want to know you as a person.”

For Boy George at least, he is careful to keep his Internet persona about his music and other professional pursuits. He was a host for the Australian version of The Voice. He is also a DJ, writes, and designs clothes, and is an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

“I think a lot of people make the mistake of putting their lives on display and that can be dangerous,” George explains. “I’m not interested in that. When I’m on stage, I really like communicating with the audience and talking to them and making them feel involved in the show.”

Part of a Culture Club show is Boy George’s larger-than-life persona. He began cultivating his persona and style while still a boy. His bold fashion choices and androgynous look set Culture Club apart and helped them gain followers through MTV. These days, Boy George still dresses outrageous. He loves to put together outfits for the stage that help reflect his personality. For George, clothes are creative and an extension of his artistry.

“I don’t go to expensive designer stores and buy things,” Boy George admits, somewhat proudly. “I have a lot of stuff made. That doesn’t mean it is expensive. I love fashion. I’m not interested in using clothes to show people how much money I’ve got. People use fashion these days to say ‘Look how rich I am.’ I go to thrift stores. I kind of want to express myself through individuality versus ‘Look how much I spent on my handbag.’ That’s never been important to me. If a designer gives me something for free, I’m happy to wear it. I’m not prepared to spend ridiculous amounts of money on things that just are a way of bragging…”

Boy George trails off and goes silent for a moment, then comes alive, howling with laughter.

“But I did help a friend get a Birkin bag recently!”

A “Birkin” is the flagship bag from Hermès, a French design house known for beautiful handbags and scarves. The bags retail for around $10,000 or more and are carried by Hollywood elite. The waitlist for these bags was longer than a decade—until Hermès reportedly canceled the program because they could not keep up with demand. Now mere mortals cannot purchase these mythical leather goods without a celebrity touch.

“Someone I know wanted a Birkin and they wouldn’t sell it to them. I used my influence to get them one! It was the most ridiculous hilarious thing I’ve ever done. If you’re Boy George, you can skip the line!”

Boy George and Culture Club will headline the Mix 107.7 SummerFest 20 party at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering on Wednesday, September 5. Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins will also perform. Boy George Meet and Greet VIP packages are available. To purchase tickets, visit fraze.com.