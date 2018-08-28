Waynesville gas station scores a dining 98%!

Need fuel? Bait? Great eats? B&B Carry Out & Diner delivers all day or night

By Paula Johnson

Flight Plan

I heard there was a gas station in Waynesville—a Marathon to be exact—that had really good food. Paul Noah, DCP Publisher, said he had it on good authority. Of course I scoffed. “Really? As if!” I said. “Hold my beer” B&B Carryout & Diner said. And yes, there’s beer there. Not just a cooler full of sixes. You can fill your growler AND sample a beer flight featuring rotating taps from some of the areas favorite craft beer producers. Beer Flights. In a gas station. Yep, it’s a real thing, as PIP (Palate In Progress) and I discovered on a steaming 90-degree Saturday afternoon. We pulled in alongside Harley riders, boaters, and folks with fishing gear (there are live bait tanks on the side) and walked into Bo Bradley’s world. Bo Bradley is the namesake and family patriarch of this diner dynasty. I would learn all this and more from Tony Garofolo, Bradley’s son-in-law and manager, who advised me on my order and filled me in on the family operation.

A Dip And A Drink 24/7

Here are a few facts about B&B and a few things you’ll be able to see and/or purchase while you’re there. It says on the business card Tony Garofolo gave me “If you need it, we got it,” and that claim appears to be true. They’re open 24 hours, so if at 3:00 a.m. you need a new pole and some night crawlers, a cord of wood, life vest, a dip, and a drink (and here, dip, PIP explained means snuff, not ice cream, though you can get that, too), B&B is your place.

Or if you’re in need of sustenance and favor the power-eater approach, there’s the Big Bo, or the BJ, “for those who like extra meat,” says Garofolo. The Big Bo ($3.99) is a heaping pile of sausage, hash browns, egg, and double American cheese on a bun. The BJ ($4.99) doubles down with sausage AND bacon, and comes with hot pepper cheese (double of course). You can get these sandwiches anytime, not just during breakfast. (“But we only have our sausage gravy till we run out of it,” cautions Garofolo). It was suggested that these sandwiches are really what you need in the case of a hangover. There’s also an array of taxidermy specimens adorning the walls, including a giant snakeskin, a wild boar head, and the posterior region of a deer. I am unsure if they would be helpful with said hangover, but at least you wouldn’t be eating alone.

Bo Bangs!

Aside from breakfast, B&B offers a range of eats. Pizzas, burgers (including deer and buffalo burgers), hoagies, wings, and the thing that caught my eye, “Bo’s Bangin’ Chicken,” which is battered fresh every day. Garofolo also let me know that like the sausage gravy, it’s available till it runs out. I had a two-piece dark with a biscuit and side ($5.99 including drink), and macaroni salad made fresh that day. I would indeed describe the chicken as bangin’; crunchy perfection and perfect with the flaky sweet glazed biscuit and creamy mac salad.

I asked Garofolo what else I should try. He immediately answered, “Go with our Reuben ($6.99). We grill the corned beef right on the grill. And the bread’s pretty good, too.” Skeptical though I was, I concurred. And he was right. The corned beef was not a sorry stack of sad lunchmeat, but a grilled slab as he promised, with cheese, a thick layer of sauerkraut and Russian dressing on some good grilled bread. I plan to have it again on my next trip, and maybe order double meat since it was so good. I doubt the inventor of the BJ breakfast sandwich would mind.

As I was leaving I got a chance to meet the man himself. “People are always surprised we have more food here in a gas station than most restaurants!” Bo Bradley chuckled. Count me among them, and count me so happy to be one of B&B’s future regulars. I’ll be sitting at the table right under the stuffed deer butt.

CUISINE: 48 of 50

VALUE: 25 of 25

SERVICE: 25 of 25

TOTAL: 98 of 100