What was once old is new again

The Pullouts bring their traditional rock sound to the Dublin Pub



The Pullouts (l-r) Andrew Fletcher, John Roby, Scott Houchens, and Geoff Hill. Photo: J Spivey Photography

By Tim Walker

There’s just something about classic rock. The Eagles, Bob Seger, Elton John, the Who, Steely Dan. You turn on the radio and tune in to your local classic rock station, and 99 times out of 100 you’ll be stuck in the middle of a song you’ve been hearing your entire life and know all the words to. (If you don’t land in the middle of a commercial, that is—just one of the many reasons I listen to WYSO 91.3). Classic rock is the comfort food of the radio world, the lasagna of the airwaves, the chicken pot pie on your FM dial, and it’s music that local band, The Pullouts, has grown up on.

The Pullouts is not a cover band—the members play originals, and their first two albums are chock full of great tracks and well written rock songs. Alternating between guitar-driven pop and more introspective, piano-based tunes, you can definitely hear the inspiration and influence of all those classic rock acts, as well as the early ‘70s singer-songwriter movement in singer, pianist, and songwriter, Scott Houchens’ music.

“Our first album, The Thought of You Waiting on Me,” says Houchens when he spoke to the Dayton City Paper recently, “came out in 2014. The second one, Knights of the Morning After, came out in 2017, last February. I like to say they’re full of weary songs laced with hope, or happy songs with a sad message. For me, the standout tracks are “Let it Loose” and “Way Back When” from the most recent record, and “Ask” from our debut one.” Houchens and the rest of the Pullouts—guitarist Andy Fletcher, bass player Geoff Hill, and drummer John Roby—will be returning to the Dublin Pub for a performance this Friday, Jan. 12—a warm-up for their third straight St. Patrick’s Day appearance there in March. Friday’s show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m., and the Irish-accented Dublin Pub, a great place if you’re in the mood for a pint of Guinness and a bowl of potato soup, is located at 300 Wayne Avenue in Dayton.

When asked about his musical influences, Houchens reaffirms his classic FM roots. “I definitely identify with sounds like Jackson Browne and The Eagles, two of my favorite artists. Anything out of that early 1970s, Southern California, singer-songwriter kind of thing. The Pullouts started in 2011—I’d just recently moved back home to Dayton from California, actually, and I had an interest in starting a rock band with some buddies from high school. This current lineup is actually the second manifestation of The Pullouts, and this particular version of the band has been together since the spring of 2015.”

When asked how he would describe the band’s music to someone who’s never heard it but wants to come to the show on the 12th, Houchens laughs and says, “I like to call it sensitive drunkard music for the whole family. Sad bastard piano rock. You know, just that new old-time rock and roll. I’m very interested in the mellow side of classic rock, artists like Neil Young, Warren Zevon, Joni Mitchell, that sort of thing. Great songwriters. There’s just something about all of those songs that stands the test of time.” Scott and the Pullouts are excited to be playing at the Dublin Pub again. The band has graced the stage the last two St. Patrick’s Days in a row, and it’s ready for its third. “We’ll be returning there for St. Patrick’s Day again this year, and we can’t wait,” the musician says. “The crowds are always good, and we have a great time playing there. It’s just a fun place.”

When asked whether the band has any plans for a third album release in the coming year, Scott replies, “Absolutely. We’re getting ready to gear up for a recording session here in the new year. We’re thinking mid-January to early February, and we’ll be starting pre-production just a couple of weeks from now. If anyone wants to hear songs from our first two albums, our music is always available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube. Anywhere music is available online, you can check out the first two records. We’re going to be recording the new album here in town, working with Jack Wiley and Moon Ranch Entertainment. He’s a local recording, video, and audio guy, and he lives in Huber Heights.”

Whether on record or on stage, the Pullouts are obviously a throwback to an earlier musical era. If you enjoy the sounds of the seventies, or if you’re just looking to check out a fun and interesting local band this weekend, consider looking up The Pullouts and the albums online, then heading over to the Dublin Pub to hear the band crank it up onstage. You’ll be glad you did.

The Pullouts will be performing at the Dublin Pub on Friday, Jan. 12. Performance starts at 8 p.m. The Dublin Pub is located at 300 Wayne Avenue in Dayton. For more information, call 937.224.7822.