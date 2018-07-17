When jazz and stars align

Dave Koz and Friends return to Fraze

Summer Horns II (l-r) Gerald Albright, Aubrey Logan, Dave Koz, Richard Elliot, and Rick Braun. Photo: Antonio Dixon

By Tammy Newsom

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz is as humble as he is gifted. The reason? He gets by with a little help from his friends. A native of the San Fernando Valley, Koz honed his saxophone playing skills early. “I started out as an ensemble player because I was far too ‘coordinated’ to play and march in marching band,” he jokes.

Over his 30-year career, Koz went on to achieve nine Grammy nominations and nine No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums. Koz has collaborated with a remarkable roster of names in music over the years: Burt Bacharach, Ray Charles, Natalie Cole, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Luther Vandross, Shelby Lynne, Kenny Loggins, U2, Michael McDonald, Rod Stewart, The Foo Fighters, and Earth, Wind and Fire.

Koz has earned a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and hosts two radio programs: the 25 years’ running The Dave Koz Radio Show, and The Dave Koz Lounge, which is available on SiriusXM. Koz produces his own wine, Koz Wine, and co-owns a restaurant in LA, called Citizens.

The Fraze Pavilion is a favorite venue for the Dave Koz and Friends’ Summer Horns concert tours and Koz is wildly popular. Having appeared some twelve times at the Fraze since 2002, Koz arrived as a package of smooth jazz alongside Norman Brown, Bryan Culbertson, and James Ingram. “It’s not summer till we play at the Fraze,” Koz says. “The intimacy is pretty palpable. The stage is low to the ground. The front rows are right there, not in the pit.

“The venue (at Fraze) feels cozy on a summer night. The place is perfect, from years past, on a muggy drive to a venue right in the middle of a residential area,” he said. “Special for us always. We are very grateful to get asked back as the Summer Horns. Fans know every song and we love looking at people’s faces as we reimagine classics with just the horn sections.” The Summer Horns are Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Richard Elliot, and Aubrey Logan. “A group of horn players who were successful in their solo careers came together with music in their DNA,” he says.

Koz will appear at the Fraze as part of his summer 2018 concert tour, and will be promoting his new album Dave Koz and Friends’ Summer Horns II, A to Z (2018). “It’s a summer type show with summer in the name designed to work the best in the summer months,” he says. “It’s our summer horns that bring collective strength.”

Summer Horns II was a natural follow-up to the successful Dave Koz and Friends’ Summer Horns (2013). “2013 was the first Summer Horns album,” Koz says. “It was a fun thing to do and did very well, sales wise. We did two years of touring behind it, with a lot of energy attached to the project.

“I love playing with other horn players on compositions that have stood the course of time,” Koz says. “Like the 1920s—we look at that sound and so many genres of music across decades. Difficult to choose the song choices available to us that celebrate the horn sections, like Duke Ellington.”

Koz and his friends Albright, Elliot, and Mindi Abair and producer Paul Brown helped materialize 2013’s Summer Horns. The album featured trumpeter/flugelhornist Braun, trombonist Culbertson, vocalists Michael McDonald, Jeffrey Osborne, and Jonathan Butler, plus arrangements by Greg Adams and Tom Scott. It earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Instrumental Album and an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Jazz Album. Yet, with all his success, Koz has not forgotten to give back to those in need.

The proceeds earned from Koz Wine go directly to Starlight Children’s Foundation, an organization that supports children hospitalized with life-threatening medical conditions. “With our silent auctions that we do on the cruises every year, and through the generosity of our fans, we’ve raised well over half a million dollars for Starlight.

“Starlight is my mom’s favorite charity. We are very hooked with them and saw these kids first hand. They became heroes in life. We have a tendency to over-inflate our daily problems,” he says. “When we go to a Children’s Hospital and a kid just wants to be a kid and can’t be, it puts a good perspective.”

Dave Koz and Friends’ Summer Horns will appear July 20, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. For tickets and more information visit fraze.com, or call 937.296.3302. A download of Dave Koz’s next release is included with every ticket purchase.