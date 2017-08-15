When sexy dance takes hold

Slash and dash Taking the overused and overdone tactic of the “dine and dash” to a whole new level… a […]
On the run from a BB gun At a local historical park just a few days ago, a large truck was […]
Steal anything At a local auto-parts store, a car radio was shoplifted. The thief suspiciously perused through the aisles and […]
By Michelle Strauss Pissed off Just a few weeks ago, someone broke into a local residence. The trespasser-turned-burglar began his raid, […]
A game of telephone Last week, on a particularly scorching hot afternoon, a man was driving his ex-girlfriend home. The […]