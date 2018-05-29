When the shoe fits

Cinderella’s lead singer Tom Kiefer

at BMI Speedway



Tom Keifer is nobody’s fool. Photo: William Greenberg.

By Dave Gil de Rubio

It may be 30-plus years since Cinderella’s 1986 debut album, Night Songs, was released, but founding member/frontman Tom Keifer hasn’t let his passion for making music flag one bit. And he’ll be bringing the noise to BMI Speedway on June 2nd.

While the days with his old band came to an end in 2012 due to circumstances Keifer would rather not discuss (“I’ve moved on and I wish everybody well of course. I’m happy where I’m at and this is where I’m staying. I don’t ever delve into the details of what the issues are.”), he’s been busy promoting his 2013 solo debut, The Way Life Goes, which was reissued as a deluxe edition last year. Two bonus cuts are studio versions of songs that Keifer has been performing with Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale—a cover of “With a Little Help From My Friends” and a duet on the Cinderella standard “Nobody’s Fool,” both produced by Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Jack White).

While lazy critics and fans were quick to label Keifer’s old band as being a hair-metal outfit, the band’s roots were in hard rock informed by blues, country and gospel, the cornerstones of American roots music. As such, fans coming out to see Keifer can expect plenty of that and more.

“It’s a big, loud rock show. There’ll be all the Cinderella faves and hits that everyone would want to hear, along with songs from ‘The Way Life Goes,’ ” he said. “It’s a high-energy rock show with lots of peaks and valleys in the show that I really love.”

Keifer’s love of music goes back to his childhood. Inspired by seeing The Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and the songcraft he heard from the Monkees on their self-titled television show, Keifer started playing guitar when he was eight. By the time he was in high school, the Pennsylvania native was playing the South Jersey cover band circuit.

Around the time Keifer decided to start doing his own material, an early version of Cinderella came together circa 1982. The usual education at the school of hard knocks ensued before Jon Bon Jovi wandered into the Empire Rock Club around the time that group’s Slippery When Wet album was blowing up and told Mercury Records about this new band he’d discovered. That’s when Keifer’s prospects changed.

Cinderella went on to enjoy about five years of commercial success before the combination of grunge’s ascension and a vocal cord paralysis diagnosis for Keifer did a number on the band. The vocalist soldiered on and sang to the best of his ability while seeking out different types of treatment, but it wasn’t until 2009 that his work with vocal coach Ron Anderson helped him manage the situation.

“The last coach I worked with was Ron Anderson, who taught the classical or opera-style of support for the voice. He really put it all together for me and really saved me,” Keifer explained. “It’s not a cure, because there isn’t a cure for what I have. What I have is partial paralysis of a vocal cord, so there is not a medicine or a surgery that can

fix that.

“It’s taken me decades—it’s like two steps forward and three back. I worked with Ron in 2009 for the first time and as each year and tour passes, it’s just been getting stronger and stronger and stronger,” he said. “That’s just learning how to maximize what’s there. The surgeries I’ve had are not to deal with the root problem, but to repair injuries that I’ve had because I have a weakness. It’s like running on a sprained leg.”

For now, Keifer is looking to the future, working on new songs and looking to have a new record out either in late 2018 or early next year. And through it all, the guitar-playing singer-songwriter will continue to cling to the best piece of advice he’s ever heard—to be true to himself, a lesson he learned early on after Cinderella was initially signed.

“Usually people ask what advice I would give an up-and-coming artist and what I usually say is to be yourself and to be true to yourself. It was something my first publicist at Mercury, Sherry Ring, told me when I did my first interview,” he recalled. “I had never done interviews before and she could see I was pretty stressed. She said that the best thing I could do was be myself. That’s always stuck with me. She was talking more about the interview side of it, but I think that applies to music too. You play what’s in your heart, be yourself and be true to your art. That applies to interviews, to your music and everything. Don’t chase trends or try to be someone else.”

Tom Keifer will be appearing at BMI Speedway on Saturday, June 2. Doors open early at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 6 p.m. with special guest 2×2. General admission tickets are $25, $35 day of show. For more information, visit tomkeifer.com or bmikarts.com